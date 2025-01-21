Yacht engulfed in blaze on the Miami River A yacht being chartered by a legendary hip-hop artist was engulfed in a blaze in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in a total loss …

Image credit: CBS Miami

A 29-metre Princess Yacht was destroyed in a blazing inferno early on Sunday, 19 January. The vessel was allegedly chartered by the renowned hip-hop producer Metro Boomin, who was not on board at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

The yacht arrived at the dock at around 3 a.m. local time, with flames reported just 30 minutes later.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department mobilised more than 30 units, including ground crews and rescue boats, to contain the growing fire. However, the yacht eventually took on too much water and capsized into the river.

A salvage operation is now underway and the cause of the blaze remains unknown, with an investigation currently underway.

Once again, the case highlights the continuing spate of fires affecting the yachting industry. While it is argued that these fires are disproportionately reported due to social media, the rate of total losses caused by such incidents is actually increasing.

Until the industry identifies and addresses these fires' root causes, such incidents will likely persist and grow in severity.

