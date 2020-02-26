Boutique Italian shipyard, Tankoa Yachts has announced that revered industry stakeholder, Vincenzo Poerio has joined its managerial team as CEO. Working alongside the current CEO, Euro Contenti, Poerio joins the team, following a company board meeting held on 25th February.

“It is difficult to stay away from our industry, so I decided to start over in Genoa, the city where I started my career about 38 years ago,” says Poerio, of his appointment. “I chose Tankoa because it is a boutique shipyard with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. It is also very ambitious, with a skilled, united and passionate team that builds high-quality products. By bringing my own experience, I’m confident we can grow together to become a point of reference in the superyacht segment.”

In a statement to the press, Tankoa took the opportunity to thank the outgoing directors Michel Karsenti and Renzo Chelazzi for their fruitful collaboration that has helped raise the profile of Tankoa in recent years.

After 25 years heading the Benetti operation, Poerio made the decision to step down as Benetti’s CEO. He is widely considered to be one of the key influencers in the market having presided over the most prolific superyacht brand in history, which today holds its position as the most active superyacht builder based on units delivered.

Tankoa’s new high-profile appointment is in line with the shipyard’s mission to rank among the top brands in the superyacht sector. Tankoa classes itself as a ‘boutique’ shipyard and will only have two clients at any one time, which allows the shipyard to offer unprecedented levels of customer service, which is where the term ‘boutique’ really comes into its own. As per the data below, the shipyard’s approach to business has resulted in a consistent level of output.

Tankoa is a relatively young brand in the industry, having been founded in 2008, but its philosophy has always been to take yacht construction to new heights. Guido Orsi, who founded the brand with Contenti set out with a clear mindset on what a client requires in today’s market.

Tankoa now finds itself with four yachts out on the water and an approach that keeps its operation clear and transparent. Currently, Tankoa is investing in speculative construction, which is designed to work in the client’s favour. Not only does this significantly cut the construction time, it also provides reassurance, in terms of the shipyard’s financial stability.

