TILSE's innovative approach Behind the scenes of superyacht glass installation…



In the industry of luxury superyacht construction, the demand for large glass surfaces has skyrocketed. As owners and designers push the boundaries of design to create seamless connections between the interior and the ocean, the challenges of glass installation have become increasingly complex. At the forefront of addressing these challenges is TILSE, a German-based glass manufacturer known for its high-quality yacht glazing solutions. With a legacy of over 300 superyacht projects, TILSE’s expertise has been crucial in overcoming the technical hurdles associated with modern yacht glass installation.

The growing complexity of glass installation

Gone are the days when glass installation on yachts was a straightforward task. Today’s superyachts feature floor-to-ceiling windows, complex curves and expansive glass panels that require accurate planning and precision. As Henning von der Thüsen, Managing Director of TILSE, explains, “The average glass surface per metre length is constantly increasing. Clients now demand room-height glass to create an uninterrupted view of the sea, posing significant engineering and logistical challenges.”

One of the primary challenges is the sheer size and weight of the glass panels. Compound safety glass is not only heavy but also requires precise handling to ensure that it fits seamlessly into the yacht’s structure. For the complex installation, scaffolding often has to be dismantled and the construction process of the yacht has to be planned around the final installation of the glass panes.

Innovative solutions for complex installations

To address these challenges, TILSE has developed specialised equipment that enable the precise installation of large glass panels. One of the standout innovations is the so-called ‘Monster’, a device designed specifically for handling and installing massive glass panes. The ‘Monster’ allows TILSE’s team to position the glass with millimetre precision, ensuring a perfect fit and the highest quality finish, even in hard-to-reach areas.

This specialised equipment is just one aspect of the complex installation process. “The process and installation effort are invisible to the end customer,” says von der Thüsen, “but it requires a great deal of experience and coordination between the manufacturer and the shipyard.” TILSE’s years of experience and close collaboration with shipyards have been instrumental in overcoming the challenges associated with modern yacht glass installation.

The importance of early involvement

Given the complexities involved, TILSE emphasises the importance of early involvement in the yacht design and building process. “It is a serious situation to be asked to provide a complex glass solution once the superstructure is complete,” notes von der Thüsen. By being involved early, TILSE can advise on the feasibility of certain designs and suggest alternatives that achieve the desired aesthetic without compromising on safety or quality and ensure that the final glass installation will be successful.

TILSE’s proactive approach has helped prevent costly last-minute changes and ensures that the final product meets the highest standards. As von der Thüsen points out, “We are always available for designers, builders or clients to contact us with questions. If they consult with us early on, we can explain the physical limitations of glass as well as the requirements for a successful installation on board.”

