US-based manufacturer and installer of pre-manufactured teak and composite decking, Teakdecking Systems Inc., has acquired Teak Solutions SL of Barcelona, Spain. A statement to the media read, 'This acquisition strengthens both companies’ product and service offerings and reinforces Teakdecking Systems (TDS) presence in the European marine market.'

Teak Solutions is a decking manufacturer with headquarters in Barcelona and an operations facility in Valencia. Teak Solutions was founded in 1993 in the US by experienced decking professionals and later centred its operations in Spain.

“While we are already a market leader, working with customers across the globe, the acquisition of Teak Solutions expands our commitment of being a global supplier of premier decking,” said Richard Strauss, President of TDS. “Now, with a base operation in Europe, our ability to serve our clients is greatly improved. We will have access to well-established superyacht hubs of the Balearic and Mediterranean Seas. With a presence in these locations, we are making it easier for customers to work with us.”

John Shinske, Managing Director of Teak Solutions, commented, “TDS is the ideal company to purchase this 18-year old business. They have been building premier decking since 1983 and introduced the concept of pre-manufactured decking panels. We adopted their method and now expect to learn more from them. Further, our talented team will be retained, and we are excited to be part of the successful TDS legacy.”

