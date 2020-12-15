Superyacht Tenders and Toys has added yet another string to its bow, with its appointment as global superyacht dealer for the industry’s leading range of wake and ski boats, Nautique.

Nautique has seen its market share grow among the superyacht fleet in recent years and this partnership with a dealer specifically attuned to the needs of the superyacht market, will only likely bolster its position.

Superyacht Tenders & Toys has established a new division, Superyacht Nautique, which will focus specifically on the sale of Nautique models into the superyacht market and is being headed by Project Manager, Angus Gilmour. He cites a working example of where their value-added proposition as a global dealer lies:

“While most dealers operate in a specific territory, our scope of partnership is global. We had a recent example where a client I was supporting on a new-build had been sold the tender by the dealer and they didn’t know whether it was going to fit into the garage or whether the vessel had the requisite lifting points. And that dealer had no obligation to look after them or provide any after-sales service.

“We operate worldwide, so when a tender is sold by us, we have an obligation to that client throughout its lifecycle. We are looking after the client and vessel from that point on.”

As well as providing full-lifecycle support, the team is on hand to offer a significant amount of expertise to clients looking for guidance on which of Nautique’s extensive range of models is best suited to their needs. On-site handover and fitting of the veesels to yachts is offered on every purchase, with staff going over all details relating to maintenance and operation.

“Our day to day job involves integrating tenders into superyachts and it’s something we’ve done for a long time. Furthermore, the majority of our team have operational experience, which means we understand the nuances of things like deployment, and how the vessel sits on the chocks”, Gilmour explains. “This, combined with the quality of the vessels themselves, represents a value-added proposition.”

In addition to providing input and insight at the design phase, the team can deliver modifications and customisation to meet the bespoke demands of superyacht clients. “We can look at a garage design and identify the lifting points, then have them designed, manufactured, installed and certified. And we are very happy to offer advice on whatever their needs are and we have exclusive access to Nautique’s CAD drawings”, Gilmour adds.

Superyacht Nautique services both the new-build and refit markets, working with captains, managers and the shipyards themselves, so that the boat’s footprint and deployment can be factored in at the design stage, something Gilmour is a huge advocate for, with tenders and toys historically being overlooked until late into the build process.

And while Superyacht Tenders & Toys has worked with Nautique for a number of years, this latest development represents the formalisation of the process, cementing a relationship that combines a market-leading range of products with a team of industry experts.

Profile links

Superyacht Tenders and Toys

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.