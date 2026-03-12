Sunseeker marks first 40-metre milestone after KCP Holdings acquisition New executives, fresh investment and the start of a new series are all underway as the British shipyard looks to turn a corner, compete and build bigger…

Sunseeker’s superyacht shipyard in Osprey Quay, Dorset

The laminating for the first hull of the new 134 Superyacht commenced at Sunseeker’s dedicated superyacht facility in Osprey Quay, Dorset. It marks the firm’s return to the 40-metre-plus market, having secured new owners, a CEO and a chairman.

A debt purchase from the existing lenders by a consortium led by KCP Holdings with Lionheart Capital is expected to be completed this week, with the KCP group also shortly entering into an agreement to purchase 100 per cent of the shares in Sunseeker. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

As part of this transition, Scott Millar is stepping down as interim CEO and Andrés Rubio will become permanent CEO. Rubio has a track record in commercial leadership and business transformation spanning three decades and continents across the US, Europe and Asia. The exec was most recently the CEO of publicly listed pan-European credit management firm Intrum AB.

Andrés Rubio, CEO, Sunseeker International

“I have long admired Sunseeker as the pinnacle of luxury yacht building and its heritage genuinely sets it apart. It is an honour to be leading the business at such an exciting time and with a clear path to transformative growth,” says the new CEO.

Antony Sheriff will also become Non-Executive Chairman, having served as a board member of Sunseeker since November 2024, and was formerly the executive chairman of national competitor Princess Yachts and, prior to that, the CEO of McLaren Automotive.

“I am also privileged to be joining a highly experienced leadership team and a dedicated workforce who are the heart and soul of the Sunseeker brand,” continues Rubio. “We now have committed owners, an established leadership team, an industry-leading chairman, and a clear plan. With the backing of KCP and Lionheart and an accelerated focus on delivering our ambitions, I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

The consortium maintains its commitment to further investment across Sunseeker’s brand, operations, products, customer experience, and people, with the goal of making it the “best producer of yachts in the world”.

Hull No. 1 of 134 Superyacht Series will return Sunseeker to the 40-metre plus market

The change is already underway as the firm looks to end its 40-metre market hiatus. Having historically been a 30-metre-plus segment stalwart, Hull No. 1 of the 134 Superyacht series marks the first of that size in almost half a decade, the most recent being the 35-metre Adella and Skye and the 40-metre Aguadulce, and having delivered none over 30 metres in the last two years.

It’s indicative of the shipyard’s continued investment as it looks to move in tandem with the owner’s growing interest in the segment. The 27,000 sq ft facilities at Osprey Quay have recently undergone a refurbishment to enhance infrastructure, capability and workflow, creating a purpose-built environment designed to meet the scale of the market.

“With new ownership, renewed investment and a long -term leadership team now in place, Sunseeker is laying the foundations for an ambitious new chapter in superyacht development,” adds Rubio.

“The Sunseeker 134 Superyacht is the first step, with a pipeline of groundbreaking new models already in development that will push the boundaries of design, performance and on-board experience.”

Hull No. 1 of the 134 Superyacht will come off the line for testing in April 2027 and will eventually make its way to its owner on the West Coast of the US, this being the third Sunseeker they have commissioned. Work on Hull No. 2 will begin as soon as Hull No. 1 is demoulded.

