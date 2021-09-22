STP Shipyard Palma & Marina Ibiza again at the Monaco Yacht Show STP Shipyard Palma & Marina Ibiza get ready to land once again at Monaco Yacht Show…

STP Shipyard Palma & Marina Ibiza outline their participation at the Monaco Yacht Show

In the countdown to the “relaunch” of the Monaco Yacht Show after a year without a show, STP Shipyard Palma & Marina Ibiza, are preparing their landing at the yacht show together with the rest of the IPM and IMG Group companies: Marina Port de Mallorca, Marina Palma Cuarentena, Marina Port Ibiza, Varadero Valencia and Varadero Ibiza.

Details of stand AL46 at Quai Albert 1er are currently being finalised to celebrate one of the most anticipated editions of the nautical show par excellence in the sector.

The expectation is maximum, and the desire for show is even greater, so it is expected that this nautical event will be a success, always with the obligation of the current health situation.

Ibiza JoySail Presentation:

The New Regatta For Maxi And Superyachts Organised By STP Shipyard Palma And Marina Ibiza

STP Shipyard Palma and Marina Ibiza will take advantage of the show to present a new nautical event that is yet to see the light of day. Ibiza JoySail is the new regatta for Maxi and Superyachts, which will set sail on October 14th from STP with Marina Ibiza being its final destination. Throughout 4 days, participants will be able to enjoy a crossing test from Mallorca to Ibiza, as well as coastal regattas between Ibiza and Formentera, closing this edition on October 17th.

It will be the first regatta in the Balearic Islands that incorporates an offshore race and that offers regattas between Ibiza and Formentera for boats over 24m in length.

In a unique environment, an ideal destination, state-of-the-art facilities and a very special program, Ibiza JoySail is presented as the perfect regatta for the end of the season.

New Luxury Shopping And Restoration Area In Marina Ibiza

Marina Ibiza maintained its leading role during the summer season, completing the existing offer of shopping, leisure and entertainment in the marina with new and exclusive brands of international prestige.

All the flavour and energy of the island can be found in the same space, already considered the best meeting point on the island. The most special. The 5-star port that has it all, and this year even more.

To the already known and most frequented restaurants in Ibiza: Lío Cabaret, Roto, Calma and Cappuccino was joined by 'Filin Terrace', the new must of the season in the central square of Marina Ibiza with a cozy, vintage and inspiring look & feel where dine on the best sushi and fun cocktails. A place that was the protagonist of countless stories to tell by day and by night as well.

And around Filin, new luxury brands. The stores already known in the port such as Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Bulgari, Loewe, Tag Heuer and Hublot were joined this year by four undisputed leaders in their sector: Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Off White. All, with new capsule collections and exclusive limited editions that can only be found in Marina Ibiza, the most luxurious place per square meter in the Balearic Islands.

New Approach In Varadero Valencia

In addition to the recent renovation of the team, which has the incorporation of new technicians and professionals, Varadero Valencia is constantly working on improving its processes seeking to optimize repair times to the maximum and also offering detailed quality control in each phase of the projects carried out.

The latest incorporation of the travel lift with 300 tonnes of lifting capacity, allows Varadero Valencia to serve larger vessels, which is complemented by the service of its own carpentry division, The Carpentry, with the best shore carpenters, and Monzó Yacht Painting, which guarantees experience and quality with more than 40 years painting yachts.

Another plus in terms of services for its customers is the nautical store located in its own facilities that, being managed by Pinmar Supply, offers a wide range of products for immediate disposal.

And it is that the objective of Varadero Valencia is to continue working and maintain an innovative spirit to become a reference facility for the maintenance and repair of all types of boats.

Presentation Of A New Marina:

Marina Port Ibiza, At The Foot Of Ibiza’s Old Town

The IPM-IMG Group has started the management of the new Marina Port Ibiza, formerly Ibiza Magna, thus adding to the portfolio of facilities that this nautical group manages.

With 89 exclusive moorings for boats up to 60m in length, this cozy marina offers all services and 24-hour security. In addition, it has the Concierge service, exclusively for clients and without additional costs, which will be able to give you clues on how to get the most out of the corners of Ibiza.

Located in one of the most historic neighbourhoods in Ibiza, Marina Port Ibiza, which has the charm of being part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site as it is located at the foot of the iconic wall of Dalt Vila. The neighbourhood called ‘La Marina’, formerly a fishing district, has become a very lively area of ??Ibiza in which to get lost in the bustle of its alleys full of shops, bars, and cafes that give life to the city, and that you can visit at get one foot off the boat.

Because luxury can also be mooring in the heart of the city and enjoying the real pleasure of leaving the boat and diving into a neighbourhood full of life, wandering aimlessly among its legends, its history, shops, restaurants and markets...

IPM Group In Balearic Yacht Destination

IPM Group, represented by Marina Ibiza and STP Shipyard Palma as founding partners of the Balearic Yacht Destination, will also be present at its stand AL47. It is a project whose purpose is the presentation and promotion of the Balearic Islands as a 360º nautical destination, ideal for leisure and boat repair.

