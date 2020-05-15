SuperyachtNews spoke exclusively to Fulvio Dodich, about the latest updates from Rosetti Superyachts (RSY), including his new role as President of RSY, and the recent appointment of Ermanno Belletini as CEO.

On May 4th, RSY reopened its daws in accordance with Italian law, and increased its safety procedures that apply to those who work there, as well as subcontractors working at the yard and guests. “We can happily say that we are fully back with [renewed] enthusiasm and, through a reorganisation of the company, we are now ready both to see the outcome of the efforts so far and to beaver away at the new opportunities that will come knocking,” began Dodich.

As soon as RSY was forced to lock down its facilities, the company executed an existing emergency plan that has now been partially reviewed by a dedicated team in order to properly tackle the current coronavirus crisis. “We have assisted our colleagues to make sure they were in the safest possible conditions; we turned on the work-from-home procedures and set individual weekly tasks. We have all extensively worked through video and phone calls to virtually meet the owner of the unit being built, the prospects and our vendors,” Dodich explained.

Regarding Dodich’s recent job change, he believes this came at exactly the right moment. “Since [RSY’s] foundation, one of the main targets was to create a highly skilled team that could take advantage of the heritage of our mother company, Rosetti Marino, in building reliable vessels and gradually transfer this expertise into the superyacht division. I can proudly say that we now have both a performing team and a strong connection with the mature expertise of Rosetti Marino,” continued Dodich.

Together with Bellettini, who recently stepped into the role of CEO at RSY, the yard is now stepping into the second stage of its journey that started in 2017. This will be marked by the strengthening of its brand awareness, particularly through the delivery of its first unit, and by the development of new actions to attract new clients.

“[Bellettini] has spent his whole working life holding key roles within Rosetti Marino Group, and he is the most qualified person to embody and infuse the key values of our mother company into Rosetti Superyachts,” Dodich emphasised. “Moreover, he is a valuable member of the Board of Directors of Rosetti Marino, and of Rosetti Superyachts since its foundation, and he has always been involved in the strategic decisions. [Bellettini] will carry his experience, skills and vision and I am sure that we will deliver brilliant results in the near future.”

Dodich recognises that the superyacht industry is likely to be affected by the slowdown of production as a result of COVID-19, but states that this has hit shipyards worldwide differently. “Deliveries of the yachts already sold will be surely postponed, and the real impact in terms of delay can be evaluated once the reaction of the whole supply chain can be measured. From a market perspective, the qualified prospects will be only sideswiped by the consequences of the economic braking and a few of them will try to take advantage of the current situation to buy at better conditions,” states Dodich.

“On the other hand, we expect to be approached by customers who experienced a tough period as well, and this probably made them rethink the values of time and freedom. We need to be ready to satisfy their needs through the production of boats made of the highest level of design, quality and technology and that can safely sail in all sea conditions; Italian yards have surely been compliant with those requirements and Rosetti Superyachts aims to become one of the leaders very soon.”

