Perini Navi has announced that the Tabacchi family’s holding company and current majority shareholder of Perini Navi, Fenix S.r.l, has reached an agreement with the London-based investment fund Blue Skye Investment Group, with the aim of restructuring and injecting new capital into the Italian sailing yacht builder.

Earlier this year, Sanlorenzo confirmed its interest in acquiring Perini Navi, obtaining an exclusivity period from the shareholders of Fenix S.r.l in order to carry out the necessary due diligence and analysis. The transaction was said to be subject to a satisfactory outcome of this analysis. It now appears that negotiations with Sanlorenzo have been abandoned.

The agreement allegedly aims to consolidate the Perini Navi Group and enable the continuity of the business, with Blue Skye providing its expertise in the turnaround process, as well as adequate financial support.

SuperyachtNews reached out to Perini Navi for further comment but, due to the deal still being in its preliminary phase, Perini Navi responded that further details on the particulars of the arrangement will be revealed at a later date.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.