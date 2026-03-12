Palumbo Superyachts expands in the Adriatic The acquistion of a new Italian facility comes at a time of expansion for the shipyards with 22 yachts above 30 metres in build…



Palumbo Superyachts has secured the concession of a 13,049 sqm state-owned maritime area in the Port of Ortona, Italy, for an undisclosed fee. The new facility will serve the ISA Yachts, Columbus Yachts, Extra Yachts and Mondomarine brands.

“Ortona represents a strategic step in Palumbo Superyachts’ growth path,” says Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts.

“We have chosen a territory whose DNA is rooted in metal shipbuilding and which possesses highly valuable technical expertise. Our objective is to further strengthen our production capacity by investing in infrastructure, people, and innovation. We look to the future with ambition, confident that this new development will significantly contribute to the competitiveness of Italian yachting in global markets.”

The area, which has direct sea access and is equipped with a slipway within a key Adriatic port, forms part of the company’s strategy to expand the production and logistics capacity of its Superyachts Division.

It is a technically sound investment given Ortona’s shipbuilding heritage, consolidated expertise in metal carpentry and a specialised industrial supply chain focused on steel processing and a methodical base that integrates with Palumbo Superyachts’ expertise in the construction of large metal yachts.

The acquisition comes at a period of sizeable expansion for Palumbo Superyachts in the new-build segment ranging from 30 to 100 metres. The company currently holds a €1 billion order backlog with 22 yachts above 30 metres under construction across its shipyards, including the 100-metre ISA GT.

