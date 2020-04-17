The organisers of the 2020 Palma International Boat Show, to which the Palma Superyacht Show is affiliated, have decided to cancel the event, which was due to take place from 4 to 7 June in Palma. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent state of alarm, the organisers have decided that it would not be possible to hold the event while ensuring optimum safety conditions for both exhibitors and visitors.

The decision was also taken in light of the organisers’ responsibilities towards the marine industry and the companies that take part in the event each year. The Palma International Boat Show is organised by the Institut d’Innovació Empresarial (IDI, which reports to the Balearic Islands Ministry of Energy Transition and Production Industries) and the Balearic Yacht Brokers’ Association (BYBA).

Once the public health emergency has ended, the Ministry and IDI intend to make contact with marine companies and discuss the actions that need to be taken in order to reactivate the industry, considering that the marine industry will play a key role in reigniting the economy in the Balearic Islands and will be the focus of many of the actions taken by the Ministry.

From this point on, both IDI and BYBA will start working on the next edition of the show, which will take place in 2021 on the usual dates.

