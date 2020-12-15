In the latest instalment of The Superyacht Group’s Digital Dialogues, Martin Redmayne speaks with Captain AJ Anderson, CEO of Wright Maritime Group, about whether the industry can manage client expectations in a smarter way.

With over 40 years' experience as a Merchant Officer, Anderson is an industry leader in large vessel construction and operations. Having participated in the MCA’s Large Yacht Code Working Group during the first Large Yacht Code re-write, he continues to serve on a number of advisory councils, including the Cayman Islands Ship Owner’s Advisory Council and the Lloyds LRNA Advisory Committee. Anderson served as president of the International Superyacht Society and continues to serve as Chair of the Policy & Initiatives Committee focused on the development of industry standards and the promotion of sustainable excellence.

“I’ve removed the word frustration from my dictionary and replaced it with challenge. Because if you are frustrated, then you tend to stall and don’t find the solution,” begins Anderson. “The industry’s challenges are similar to what we have had for the last 30 years – partly people saying things that aren’t necessarily accurate in terms of building and owning a boat, and to re-educate people is a challenge but also an opportunity. An honest and open approach is the best way.”

Regarding his long-term forecast for yachting, Anderson predicts steady growth. “Regulations have done amazingly good things and amazingly dumb things for our industry over last 20 years,” he explains. “Between those two [extremes], I think regulations have done well for us and caused higher levels of professionalism across the board, from design and construction to operations. So, I think if we keep finding possibilities for improvement, the industry is going to be very important going forward. And the pandemic has also created a level of understanding of what the industry can do for people – a lot of people have gone to their boat and had life and mind-saving experiences. So, I think our industry is trending in the right direction.”

Elsewhere in the dialogue, Anderson reflects upon his time in the industry and explores the ways in which superyacht clients have evolved in terms of their demands, expectations and how they use their boats. To watch the full interview, click here.

The One to One series is a collective campaign for change and industry improvement, and we welcome participants from all sectors. If you would like to take part or contribute your thoughts, please contact Eleanor Shepherd.

You can view the ever-growing archive of Digital Dialogues here.

Profile links

Wright Maritime Group

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.