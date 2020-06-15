The Superyacht Group would like to formally begin its countdown to this year’s edition of The Superyacht Forum by at once announcing the event’s theme, and unveiling an exciting new format for the industry’s premier conference.

Starting today, we will be counting down to The Superyacht Forum itself, which will take place from 16th – 18th November, in Amsterdam and in partnership with METSTRADE, with a special five-month campaign of unique multimedia content under the banner ‘One Industry – One Forum - One Mission’.

The Superyacht Group’s Chairman, Martin Redmayne outlined what this year’s event will encompass:

“The overall project will be based on a new format for The Superyacht Forum that includes virtual meetings, digital dialogues, interactive online forums and live conversations across the next six months and beyond. These digital elements will shape the conversations and debates that will take place in Amsterdam in November at the physical Forum. Obviously due to COVID-19, we will have to follow the distancing rules, but we will still deliver a powerful Forum with, perhaps, a limit of 300 industry leaders, investors and CEOs, but with the added dimension of live streaming, so hundreds of delegates from around the world who cannot join us, will still be able to participate in the debate.”

The theme for the industry’s leading conference this year, will be one of collectivism and collaboration, with key stakeholders from around the world coming together as One. This will, alongside METSTRADE which will once again run alongside the forum, also be the One opportunity for the industry to congregate in person this year. This will be the first major meeting of superyacht C-suite executives since the COVID-19 crisis swept the world.

In a recent public letter, The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres said that the next challenge for us all is to learn from this, and ‘recover better’.

‘Now is the time to redouble our efforts to build more inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change and other global challenges’, Gutteres explained. ‘The recovery must lead to a different economy. Our roadmap remains the 2030 agenda and sustainable development goals.’

It was these 2030 goals that formed the basis of the 2019 edition of The Superyacht Forum, and this year’s theme - One Industry – One Forum - One Mission – will be a natural continuation of this discourse.

In order to further bolster the ability of the industry to engage and take part, later this week, we will be unveiling an exciting new online element to the forum, which will take place from now up to the event itself and beyond. This will be announced on SuperyachtNews in the coming days.

This really is the One event the industry should attend in 2020. And, with physical delegate tickets limited to 300, we are offering thought leaders, key stakeholders and C-suite executives who want to play a role in our industry’s recovery and regrowth, a special early bird rate. Please be aware that tickets are limited, so to secure yours please click here.

Profile links

The Superyacht Forum

METSTRADE

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.