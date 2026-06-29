Marina Port Vell secures new majority shareholder Monagasque investment firm Mirazur Capital has reportedly secured a 52 per cent stake from Qatari QInvest in an off-market deal…

Mirazur Capital has secured a majority share in Marina Port Vell, acquiring the stake from the Qatari investment bank QInvest and, in doing so, signalling the arrival of a new kind of institutional capital in the Mediterranean marina sector. Mirazur has reportedly taken a 52 per cent stake in an off-market deal ending nearly a decade of Qatari ownership.

QInvest is understood to have valued the marina at around €90 million when it brought it to market, with the consideration reported to fall between €40 million and €50 million. Notably, the deal has been made he Mirazur Marinas Fund SCA, a closed-end vehicle launched in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a buy-and-build mandate to acquire superyacht marinas and shipyards across the Med.

“It is rare to have the opportunity to invest in a truly irreplaceable asset: a unique location in the heart of Barcelona, an internationally renowned brand and an extraordinary team,” says Marcos Pellejero Ibáñez, managing partner, Mirazur Capital

“The acquisition of Marina Port Vell strengthens our superyacht marina platform and our growth strategy in the Mediterranean. Our approach combines a long-term vision with the ambition to raise industry standards, drive its professionalisation and establish it as an institutional asset class”

Situated in the heart of Barcelona, the marina offers a 400-metre quay and capacity for vessels up to 190 metres.

Marina Port Vell has undergone sizeable upgrades since 2021 through an investment plan worth over €20 million. That spending has been largely focused on expanding its capacity for large vessels, strengthening its international standing and raising its operational efficiency and sustainability standards. Mirazur Capital will retain the current management team at the helm of the marina.

“The involvement of Mirazur Capital is a recognition of the work carried out by the whole team over recent years and gives us the means to continue growing, whilst maintaining the excellence that defines us”, says Ignacio Erroz, general manager, Marina Port Vell.

“It demonstrates the strength of the model developed in Barcelona and the capacity of a marina integrated into its surroundings to become an international benchmark. We are embarking on this new phase with the ambition of consolidating Barcelona’s position as one of the world’s leading centres for the sector and spearheading the development of the platform.”

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