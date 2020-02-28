Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas) has announced the continued expansion of its global marina destination network, with the addition of St. Katharine Docks Marina (SKD Marina), London, England.

The network now encompasses 18 marinas and 11 countries, as the international marina operator welcomes this 5 Gold Anchor, 185-slip facility. SKD Marina provides luxury accommodation for a host of vessels including yachts up to 40 metres (130 feet), and, as of February 2020, IGY Marinas will operate, market and brand St. Katharine Docks Marina.

The destination is owned by real estate funds managed by Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms, and sits in a prime position within Central London. The city’s only permanent marina, it is located approximately 40 nautical miles up the Thames River, adjacent to the Tower of London with many of London’s most famous tourist attractions in close proximity.

The asset was renovated by Blackstone and has since evolved into a thriving waterside community, featuring a mix of commercial, residential, retail, food and beverage amenities that surround the marina, which offers waste management, concierge services, provisioning, fitness centre, showers, and world-class on-site dining and shopping.

“SKD is an historic marina in an iconic city, and IGY is extremely proud to be the new manager, particularly as it complements our other marinas in famed locations such as Miami, New York, and Porto Cervo,” commented Simon Bryan CMM, Regional Director of Operations, Europe and Mediterranean - IGY. “This reflects IGYs growth from its origins in the Caribbean, and as a result of our expansion we now have 18 marinas in 11 different countries.”

Regarding the investment into SKD, IGY will initially seek to “introduce new services and incorporate their proven standard of operating procedures”, according to Bryan, “as well as raising the bar in terms of customer service. We will also seek to benefit from our vast customer base and offer our clients the benefits of using choosing a marina company with a worldwide network of luxury facilities.

“We believe the demand for visiting London will increase in terms of business and tourism and we expect this to rise further as the city positions itself post-Brexit,” added Bryan, commenting on the growth of London as a superyacht destination. “There are limited options for berthing in this great city. However, SKD provides a 5 Gold Anchor marina worthy of its location, and will seek to support any superyacht that visits London."

“IGY is honoured to have been selected to manage and flag the St. Katharine Docks Marina,” said Thomas Mukamal, IGY’s CEO. “This is a thrilling opportunity for IGY to showcase our industry-leading marina operations and global marketing platform for which IGY has become well known."

At St. Katharine Docks, IGY will bring its industry-leading best practices to further enhance marina operations and customer service. In terms of next steps, IGY seeks to expand wherever the demand for marinas exists and currently has several marinas under consideration. Its recent focus in Europe will continue and adding SKD to Malaga (Spain), Sète (France) and Porto Cervo (Sardinia) is testament to its significant and far-reaching growth strategy.

