On 20th May, Camper & Nicholsons International (CNI), the renowned superyacht brokerage, management and charter house, hosted the third in a series of candid webinars, chaired by The Superyacht Group’s Martin Redmayne. The third webinar focused on the current state of Asia and it’s appetite for yachting, and explored whether the current global situation will change a client's attitude to cruising, chartering and discovering remote locations. Redmayne was joined by Kenneth Leung, Vice President at Lai Sun Group, Dominique Gerardin, Owner of S/Y Lamima and Bart Kimman, Commercial Director of C&N Asia.

The expert panel, with decades of experience selling, operating, managing and owning yachts in the region, considered if the concept of discovering the art of privacy and escape, while in complete safety and security, is an opportunity for the industry to make yachting a more valuable and attractive lifestyle choice - as has been demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Alongside this, they discussed whether cruising and chartering can now be seen more clearly as a way to disappear away from the crowds with friends and family...



Click here to read a summary of the webinar’s key discussion points.

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.