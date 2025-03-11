Hill Dickinson and Alley Maass sign transatlantic partnership Two of the industry's leading law firms have signed an alliance to better serve clients in their respective jurisdictions amid growing market demand…

Maritime law firms Hill Dickinson and Alley, Maass, Rogers & Lindsay (Alley Maass) have announced a formal alliance aimed at enhancing their global capabilities and client services. As part of the alliance, each firm will retain its independence and maintain complete client confidentiality.

“We have long thought that our clients would benefit from the ability to offer a range of services across multiple jurisdictions. We’ve always had the greatest respect for Hill Dickinson’s yacht practice and very much look forward to working with them in a close, coordinated way,” says Robb R. Maass, head of the maritime department at Alley Maass.

“We are confident that the combined geographic reach, industry contacts and breadth of knowledge and experience of this alliance will provide unmatched advantages to our respective clients and will be transformative in the superyacht legal sector.”

UK-headquartered, Hill Dickinson’s maritime law practice has over 120 specialists across major shipping hubs worldwide. Florida-based Alley Maass, meanwhile, has more than three decades of maritime law experience, advising clients on complex issues related to the purchase, sale and construction of recreational vessels worldwide.

By combining their expertise, Hill Dickinson and Alley Maass will offer a comprehensive range of legal services, including sales and purchases, new builds, financing, insurance, design, management, structuring, crewing, refits and charters.

The alliance will enable them to pool their resources, providing Alley Maass and its clients with access to Hill Dickinson’s dedicated superyacht and wider maritime expertise in its UK, Monaco, Piraeus, Hong Kong and Singapore offices.

Likewise, the alliance will provide Hill Dickinson with reciprocal access to Alley Maass’ specialist expertise in the US, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Marshall Islands.

“Our newly formed alliance comes at an exciting time for the superyacht market, which remains a highly active sector,” says Panos Pourgourides, head of yachts at Hill Dickinson.

“The yacht team at Hill Dickinson has an impressive track record working on some of the most prestigious superyacht projects of the last three decades. This alliance will serve to elevate our work further by giving us direct access to the best-in-class maritime experts across the Atlantic.”

