Ferretti board contest takes shape as Weichai files counter-slate Ferretti International Holding proposes nine-member board with Tan Ning as chairman, as both sides launch proxy campaigns ahead of the 14 May AGM…

Ferretti International Holding (FIH) has submitted its slate of nine candidates for election to the board of directors at the 14 May annual general meeting, proposing Tan Ning as chairman and confirming that both sides are now actively canvassing shareholders ahead of the vote.

Shandong-born Tan, 43, also known as “Tonny”, is the executive director and chief audit executive (IARMS Director) of the Ferretti Group and the sole director of Ferretti Asia (Zhuhai). The exec has served in varying capacities across Ferretti Group since 2012. Tan joined as assistant to the president, rose through sales and marketing across mainland China and APAC and has served as the company’s chief audit executive since.

Tan has also held general manager positions at Changzhou FRP Boatbuilding and Bostar Marine Technology concurrently with his Ferretti roles.

Alongside Tan, the FIH slate comprises eight candidates, five of whom are declared independent non-executive directors. The candidates are Patrick Sun, Stassi Anastassov, Zhang Xiaomei, Federica Marchionni, Jin Zhao, Zhu Yi, Donatella Sciuto and Marina Berlinghieri.

For the board of statutory auditors, FIH proposes Luigi Capitani as chairman, with Luca Nicodemi and Myriam Amato as standing auditors.

The slate puts the chairmanship contest in sharp focus with KKCG proposing Karel Komárek for the role. Both sides have agreed on a three-year term running to the approval of the 2028 financial statements and identical director remuneration of €40,000 per year.

In an FIH statement, the firm is particularly focused on “enhancing communication with all shareholders and actively responding to market views.”

Where KKCG has called for a board that can act “far more decisively on strategic opportunities, capital allocation and long-term value creation,” FIH’s response is to promise “a more open and efficient decision-making process” and to “optimise the capital structure and dividend policy to deliver improved shareholder returns.”

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