Farewell to Giuseppe Balducci The passing of the founder of the Overmarine Group announced…

Giuseppe Balducci, a prominent figure in Viareggio and Tuscany’s industrial scene, the founder of a leading shipbuilding group and the visionary behind the iconic Mangusta Yacht brand, has passed away at 87. Born in Limite sull’Arno, Tuscany, Balducci began his career in a Viareggio shipyard, swiftly establishing his own ventures Elettromare, Effebi and, eventually, Overmarine Group. The renowned Mangusta Yacht brand was introduced in 1985.

For years, his children Katia and Maurizio Balducci have steered the group, anchoring it firmly in the Viareggio-Pisa-Massa-Carrara region.

The Superyacht Group extends its heartfelt condolences, recognising the impact his loss will have on our community.

Fair winds, Giuseppe.

