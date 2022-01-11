Editors’ Roundtable In a departure from standard practice, it was our editors who were under the microscope this time…

In a departure from the norm, which typically sees our team asking the questions, during The Superyacht Forum Live Tour: London, The Superyacht Group’s senior editors were asked to share their opinions on 2021 and to provide their New Year’s resolutions for the industry in 2022, as well as exploring the various opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the industry.

“Well, I can honestly say, what a unique year it's been. It's been a very strange year, it's been an increasingly positive year for the industry and all of my cynicism and fears of a bubble have been roundly quashed during this edition of the live tour,” opened William Mathieson, former Editorial and Intelligence Director, in what proved to be his swang song within the superyacht industry.



In many ways ‘unique’ feels like an apt descriptor for 2021, but in another sense, it feels wide of the mark given the cycles of lockdown, COVID fear and recovery that we first became accustomed to in 2020. Nevertheless, the net result in 2021 was extremely positive with all the major sectors, as well as the various subsectors that rely on them, experiencing booming activity, and not to mention the return of the events schedule with Monaco Yacht Show and The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam most notably getting back on track after a year’s hiatus.

That is not to say, however, that within the pervading positivity there aren’t still profound lessons to be learnt and changes to be made to help drive the superyacht industry to the next level. Concerns raised by our editors include capacity, education, market limitations, diversity & inclusion, data, industry stereotypes, sustainability, meritocracy (or a lack thereof) and much more, and when asked to provide a new years resolution our editors challenged the industry to rise to the occasion and take the necessary next steps to ensure the long-term viability of the market.

