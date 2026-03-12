Dubai International Boat Show rescheduled The region’s largest marine and luxury lifestyle show will now commence in November, amid escalating conflict in the Middle East…

The Dubai International Boat Show has officially been permanently rescheduled to 25 to 29 November 2026 at Dubai Harbour. The event will no longer be held in April this year.

The revised dates aim to align the event with the start of the Middle East’s prime boating season, creating stronger market conditions for launches, sales and international participation.

This is the week after METSTRADE (17 to 19 November) and the week before Abu Dhabi Boat Show, which is expected to run from 19th to 22nd November 2026.

According to an event spokesperson, the permanent repositioning of the Dubai International Boat Show to the November calendar annually aims to reinforce Dubai’s and the UAE’s role as a strategic regional hub for the marine leisure industry.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.