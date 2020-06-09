On 3 June, Camper & Nicholsons International hosted the fourth in a series of candid webinars, chaired by The Superyacht Group’s Martin Redmayne. The latest webinar focused on what the 2020 summer charter season and luxury travel market will look like after the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking part in the discussion was Sacha Williams, charter marketing director at Camper & Nicholsons, Adam Neaves, charter sales manager at Gama Aviation, and Christophe Aldunate, owner’s representative of 47m M/Y Anados and luxury hotel expert from the Woodrow Collection. Debate centred around what could happen this summer and beyond, if the charter market stays focused, positive and organised...



Click here to read a summary of the webinar’s key discussion points.

