A solution for fragmented organisation on large yachts? Start-up company ‘In-Yacht’ seeks to solve the issue of fragmented organisation on large yachts…

Conceived and developed to solve the problem of the extreme fragmentation in the organization of large yacht departments, often characterized by the use of different software, the new In-Yacht yacht management software aims to streamline the management of operations on board large yachts.

In-Yacht was developed by Marine Tools srl, a Genoa-based start-up founded by naval engineers together with experienced software house Evolution - who have more than 15 years of experience in large yacht applications. The software also guarantees the presence of a companion app to improve workforce utilisation, which is said to encourage the crew to interact even more with the intuitively-designed platform.

In-Yacht provided the following statement to SuperyachtNews, “We can say that the software currently on the market does not provide a single standard on which to base the work processes and flow of information of the various departments… The purpose of the software is to centralize the organization of the yacht so that most of the information is managed and retrievable with a single tool. This completely eliminates the need to download data locally, the data remains secure, well organized and always available on dedicated memory.”

Divided by five main sections (In-Yacht, PMS, Provisioning, ISM, Administration) and with the stand-out feature of having unlimited users for each license purchased, the integrated and interactive system has been designed to be user-friendly and clear.

The benefits that In-Yacht software can offer in terms of time saving, paper-trail elimination, information conservation and budget control are aimed at individual vessel captains and crew but also at fleet managers and new-build shipyards, as well as aiding owners to maintain the vessel’s commercial value.

Thanks to the system which allows administrators to choose which information is accessible to each crew member according to their rank, In-Yacht also claims to promote team collaboration in order to keep track of everything that happens on board at every operative level, creating a standard in the flow of information. But In-Yacht also provides a protected environment, guaranteeing compliance with every standard imposed by international regulations.

In the same statement provided to SuperyachtsNews, Operations manager, Maria Cristina Amico highlighted how, “Being a single platform with which you can manage all general expenses and define budgets, it is easy to precisely keep track of the economic and financial status of the yacht. Trends and results are accessible in real time through dashboards and reports. The archive that is built up over the life of the yacht is easy to access, in fact the information is accessible from multiple parts of the application to help you find what you are looking for from virtually anywhere. Furthermore, structured archiving of inventory and operations performed is definitely an effective tool for maintain the selling value of the yacht.”

