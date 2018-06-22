Cesme Marina, Port Louis Marina, Limassol Marina, St. Katharine Docks, Sani Marina and Marina d’Arechi, all marinas operated by Camper & Nicholsons, are each working in myriad ways to implement environmental initiatives. Fundamentally, it is vital for marinas to have the infrastructure and resources needed to correctly recycle and dispose of waste from yachts, and many have taken it upon themselves to engage in more thorough recycling and environmental programmes. Often, captains and crew lament that they implement strict recycling procedures on board, to come into port and find it isn’t replicated on shore. Here, marina managers from a number of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas share their eco-friendly campaigns from across the globe.

“Not only is it our duty to protect our natural resources for the next generations, but also marinas that do not apply the latest environment measures will ultimately find themselves less competitive,” explains Can Akaltan, the marina manager for Cesme Marina in Turkey. “We promote best management practices within our waste management plans, which include new measures all the time. We aim to produce less garbage, recycle more and prevent pollution or contamination,” he adds.

Akaltan estimates that around 90 per cent of those who visit the marina are interested in the environmental initiatives. “Many are also concerned with waste separation and ecological cleaning in the boatyard. Some complain about other boat owners who may not be careful with their rubbish and I think peer pressure is a good thing.” Cesme Marina have launched a ‘Mussel Project’, increasing the number of mussels in the water to improve water quality and decrease aquatic pollution. According to scientific research, mussels filter the water that they inhabit, with some studies suggesting one mussel can filter 150 litres of water per day.

General manager of Port Louis Marina in Grenada, Glynn Thomas, has seen an increase in the amount of people who have started to discuss the importance of environmental initiatives in the region, but this isn’t a result of any structured campaigns. “Currently there aren’t any financial or governmental incentives in Grenada but I definitely sense the moral side is changing as everyone becomes more educated about all the ecological issues. We all want a healthy planet for us and our kids – particularly here where it is a tropical paradise – and to see that deteriorate would be heartbreaking.”

St Katherine Docks in London has been working on a number of initiatives to encourage wildlife to visit the marina. It has also teamed up with The Whale Company charity to host the closing ceremony for a 17-day ‘Source to Sea’ challenge. The participants will travel the length of the Thames on stand up paddle boards made of recycled plastic bottles. They will then deliver ‘a message in a bottle’ to the Houses of Parliament to raise awareness about plastic issues in the UK.

At Sani Marina, marina manager Christos Plevritis has implemented a sustainability programme entitled, ‘Sani Green’ and the marina has been awarded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ award. The Blue Flag is a campaign from the Foundation for Environmental Education, to promote the ‘the sustainable management of beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats worldwide’. “It is made up of three pillars: sustainable operations; protection and enhancement of local biodiversity, and local community support,” Plevritis explains. “The Blue Flag award is a testament to our involvement, granted to marinas and beaches in a total of 48 countries. It’s a confirmation of compliance with more than 30 criteria, covering everything from water quality to environmental education.”

The Grand Harbour Marina in Malta will be hosting a clean up event next week as part of its commitment to creating an environmentally aware culture in its marina. Gordon Vassallo, marina manager, explains that they have sent out the details of this initiative to existing clients and those in the region, and he was pleasantly surprised at the positive response they have received so far. “It is no secret the effect plastic and waste has on our seas, the yachting industry relies entirely on marine conservation and preservation. Since World Ocean Day falls on this month, we wanted to make sure we were also doing our part and contributing to the cause. We are tackling this issue from land and sea, walking along the marina and foreshore collecting any rubbish found, as well as skimming the surface of the harbour for floating debris using our tenders.”

Marina manager of Marina d’Arechi, Anna Cannavacciuolo, argues that sustainability is “absolutely fundamental” in the day-to-day running of the marina. She highlights the ‘eco-friendly’ design of the site, which includes a pier made of recycled wood. Cannavacciuolo stresses the importance of engaging with local schools to educate those who will one day enjoy the marina’s surroundings. “Marina d'Arechi promotes environmental education through frequent initiatives in collaboration with schools of all levels and other institutions. We trust that becoming the yachtsmen of tomorrow starts with knowledge and respect of the sea.”

It is in a marina’s best interest to ensure that it addresses environmental concerns (such as plastic pollution) and remains a desirable place for yachts to visit. By introducing initiatives, and raising awareness about the importance of these issues, marinas are not only improving the health of our oceans but future-proofing their businesses for generations to come.

