Forecasts suggest that by the end of the decade the amount of 90m plus superyachts could double from the current fleet. The exponential growth of the megayacht market has led to a boom in the building of marinas and refit infrastructure within the last five to ten years. However, some cities have been prepared for this rise, and over the past couple decades, for places such as Barcelona, it has been a driving force in the transformation of the environments economic and geographical landscape.

Barcelona 1985-2021

The Netherlands, another distinguished superyacht location, now bares the economic fruits of having a consistent and reputable new build industry for over 50 years. When the superyacht industry first emerges in a new market, the initial image of a positive trickle-down economic model normally springs to mind, suggesting a boom of both direct and indirect employment. A recent study by the OECD stated that Dutch shipbuilding companies and marine equipment suppliers directly employs about 12,000 and 17,000 people respectively.



Now, with a stable and secure economy, cities in the Netherlands are adopting alternative economics, such as the Doughnut economic model in Amsterdam, which focuses on building quality of life and limiting environmental impact rather than pure financial growth. A number of shipbuilders are helping to drive these fundamental changes. As Barcelona capitalises on its previous investments in marine infrastructure, the superyacht industry may be the helping hand it needs after being paralyzed by a year without tourism during the COVID pandemic.



Speaking to the Superyacht Captains Report last year, Pepe Garcia-Aubert, CEO and president of MB92 Barcelona said, “Given Barcelona’s characteristics as a centre of technological innovation, plus the wealth of knowledge and expertise from within the established associations and industry leading companies, there is incredible scope for development for the city as one of the Mediterranean’s superyacht hubs”.



The Summer and Autumn of 2020 was a strange time to be living in Barcelona, especially to be walking down the normally packed streets of Barceloneta, occasionally passing by a masked local. For a long time, the neighbourhood resembled a ghost town, but once through the gates of MB92, it was business as usual, largely thanks to the help of a dedicated coronavirus team who supplied everyone in the yard with fortnightly PCR tests.



Captain Ian Robertson has been working on rotation in Barcelona for the last 16 years, speaking to SuperyachtNews he recalled how, “During the winter of 1993 we arrived in MB92 on 75m M/Y Leander. When we were mooring up it was Pepe Garcia and his daughters who actually caught our lines and helped tie us off. Now he’s the CEO of one of the biggest shipyards in the world. The growth and development that Barcelona has seen over the past couple decades has been enormous.”



However, there was still a degree of pushback from locals when the marinas in Barcelona decided to accommodate larger yachts, “You can understand why,” Captain Robertson explained, “Barcelona has always had such a wealth of small local companies with brilliant artisan workers, there are so many great welders and carpenters, but the small boats have been pushed out by the megayachts, and there’s a lot of foreign companies now operating here. So that’s definitely a talking point when discussing the impact of superyachts in Barcelona.”



On the environmental impact of superyachts, Captain Robertson said, “It is moving in the right direction, but at the end of the day, consider the amount of shore power a 150m plus superyacht is using for every day that its berthed in Barcelona. It’s very significant.” Cultivating behind this is Barcelona’s Climate Action Plan, a road map aimed at cutting emissions by 45% by 2030, in a bid to become carbon neutral by 2050. This received a boost in January 2020 when the City Hall declared a climate emergency and pledged to spend more than half a billion euros by 2025.



Under the plans of the current mayor, Ada Colau, the city will see even more transformation to its urban landscape, but not solely for the benefit of the superyacht community. The goal is to implement more than 500 ‘superblocks’ around the city in a bid to transform the entire central grid into a greener and pedestrian-friendly area.

Before the Olympics in 1992, Barcelona was famous for ‘having its back to the sea’. But the past thirty years has seen the city seriously embrace the superyacht and maritime industry. So far, the marinas and shipyards in the city have shown substantial and commendable progression, and have pledged to increase their efforts for the benefit of the future. But after the pandemic, the people of Barcelona have begun to face back towards the land to tackle some of the more pressing issues. It begs the question, will the superyacht industry change with Barcelona, or watch Barcelona change?

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.