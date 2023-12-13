Yacht crashes into dock curtain Lürssen has prematurely unveiled project Ali Baba following an incident that occurred at its dock in Bremen-Aumund…

Lürssen has unveiled project Ali Baba ahead of schedule due to an accident at its facilities in Bremen-Aumund last week. A technical failure of the dock gate forced water out of the dock, thereby pushing the nose of the 140m-yacht into the dock curtain.

“On Thursday afternoon, damage occurred to the dock door in the dry dock at the Lürssen site in Aumund, Bremen,” Lürssen said in a statement. “Immediately after the incident, the shipyard initiated all necessary evacuation measures and informed the relevant authorities.” One employee was injured during the incident and was treated on-site by emergency services.

Image Credit: buten un binnen

The scene of the accident was secured by the police and the Bremen fire brigade. Aside from the damage to the dock door and the injured employee, the shipyard is unable to provide any information on the cause of the accident or the material damage.

Whilst little is currently known about Ali Baba, it will be transferred to the Lürssen facilities in Hamburg to be completed while the dock in Bremen-Aumund is inspected and repaired.

Image Credit: buten un binnen

