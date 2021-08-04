Mivan and exploration yacht interior fit-outs James Gilmore and Titch Blachford discuss Mivan's expansion into exploration…

Mivan Superyacht and Expedition is a division of Mivan Limited focusing on offering a bespoke interior fit-out service onboard luxury vessels via their experience in high-end marine fit-out over 45 years.

A recent high profile project undertaken has been the interior fit-out of the guest and scientist cabins and the owner’s suite areas onboard the recently delayed REV Ocean. With such an exciting project unfortunately side-lined, SuperyachtNews speaks with James Gilmore, Head of Marine, and Titch Blachford, Business Development Manager at Mivan, on the subject of exploration yacht fit-out and the challenges associated with a changing landscape of interior layouts.

Much of the focus regarding exploration yachts is centred on external and engineering considerations. However, when travelling from one extreme to another, such as yachts migrating from the polar regions to the tropics, the demand on the interior faces its own range of implications. Additionally, vessels operating with scientific researchers present another set of challenges for effective operations, as highlighted by Gilmore. “Regarding the exploration side of the market, it is about preparing the vessel for those extreme conditions. We see vessels heading from the Antarctic to the Arctic via the Galapagos and everything in-between; having the interior prepared to deal with this range of conditions is vital. Equally, the stability of the interior and weight distribution in rough seas is one of the primary considerations for an interior fit-out, working closely alongside the interior designer and the naval architect.”

The changing spectrum of owners' demands has dictated a reallocation of the interior's existing space and traditional division. The superyacht now needs to be thinking of the efficient and diverse use of space, such as it may be used effectively year-round and in more challenging locations. Blachford sees this reflected in the enquiries for a refit as well as new build projects.“We have been in discussions with an interior designer recently who has multiple refit projects in development. And they have asked us - could we join them at a very early stage so that we can effectively advise on the practical solutions to help them come up with a more efficient and cost-effective concept, without falling short of the owner’s expectations.”

Along with high profile scientific projects such as REV, Mivan has also seen other pandemic mandated cross overs from the cruise and commercial industry, as Gilmore points out. “We see a demand from the commercial and cruise industries to incorporate laboratories for COVID testing onboard; we see the creation of these small clean areas as a trend that is making a shift into the large superyacht sector.”

Having the outfitter more involved through a project helps create effective use of the interior of the vessel. It can help meet the expectations of discerning new entrants to the exploration sector. “It's exciting to be working with the next generation of owners; to help introduce them to the industry and incorporate their ideas, creating unique and practical spaces onboard. We think what’s important, particularly at the moment, is that they have what we would define as ‘personal human space’ onboard their superyacht.” concludes Blachford.

