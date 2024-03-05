Welcome the partners With the Balearic Superyacht Forum fast approaching, let us introduce our headline partners for the curtain-raiser event of the Mediterranean season…

The Mediterranean superyacht calendar is set to commence on the 24th and 25th of April as the Balearic Marine Cluster and The Superyacht Group host the inaugural Balearic Superyacht Forum. Join us for the strategic think tank and experiential event in Mallorca, in conjunction with The Palma International Boat Show, which runs from the 25th to the 28th.

Each day's format allows delegates to interact and connect with some of the industry's leading voices from our headline partners through immersive workshops, keynote debates and networking sessions.

Our Palma-based shipyard partner Astilleros de Mallorca, originally founded in 1942, specialises in a wide range of services, from refit and repair to technical expertise with a hauling capacity of 1700t and an exterior berthing quay for vessels of up to 120 metres.

Another Mallorca-based shipyard partner, with a capacity of the same length, is the esteemed STP Shipyard Palma. Its ‘open shipyard’ management model allows clients to choose from over 600 specialised companies to work with, whilst maintaining the convenience of concentrating all services in the same place and with the corresponding savings in time and budget.

Both yards are joined by Baltic Yachts Service & Refit, which is fully supported by the latest new-build technology from Baltic Yachts in Finland. The yard works alongside a range of trusted Mallorca-based suppliers, namely STP Shipyard, to offer the entire spectrum of service and refit to the region.

Other headline partners include yachting services specialists BWA Yachting which supports owners, captains, managers, and crew. The company is also the exclusive Superyacht Programme Delivery Partner for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup (Barcelona 2024) and will oversee this year’s SailGP Adrenaline Yachts Programme.

Specialising in managing the operational complexities of the world’s largest yachts, whilst bringing technical expertise to a full spectrum of services that yacht owners require most, Hill Robinson will also be in attendance as the Forum’s management partner.

As the principal yacht agent partner of the event and supplier in all major ports throughout Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar, Evolution Yacht Agents is more than a yacht agent. The company prides itself on its pragmatic reliable approach to assisting captains, crew, and management, who value and look for transparency, good rates, and community commitment.

A conglomerate at the core of the superyacht supply chain, headline partner The Nautipaints Group extends worldwide, as does its impeccable reputation as one of the most respected and established companies in the industry. They are joined by another fundamental headline partner specialising in paint, Pinmar was founded in Palma in 1975 and has been a staple of the Balearic superyacht ecosystem ever since.

For more than three and half decades, headline marina partner Ocibar has been devoted to the promotion of the Balearic Islands through the ports it manages, Port Adriano (Mallorca), Botafoc Ibiza, Marina Santa Eulalia (Ibiza) and Port Tarraco (Catalonia).

Made possible by institutional partners such as the Mallorca Tourism Board (FMT), Instituto de Innovación Empresarial de las Islas Baleares (IDI), The General Directorate of Research, Innovation, and Digital Transformation and The Balearic Port Authority (APB), the Forum coincides with the 40th edition of the Palma International Boat Show (PIBS).

With more than 270 exhibiting companies and over 600 yachts, the event is one of the most core occasions for the sector typically noted as the curtain raiser of the Mediterranean yachting season. This year’s edition will again feature the Palma Superyacht Village, previously known as the Palma Superyacht Show, which is now an integral part of the event.

Whilst PIBS remains a hub for the latest shipyard presentations and services related to yachts under 24 metres, Palma Superyacht Village displays a selection of superyachts 24 metres and above for sale and charter, as well as hosts an exhibition of nautical services available to the sector.

The exhibition, located in the Moll Vell area in the heart of Palma de Mallorca, also features a separate area dedicated to refit and repair within the exhibition from the region. In Palma alone, over 1000 projects are carried out annually on superyachts, according to data collected by the Balearic Marine Cluster.

With just over a month to go, the final list of speakers, curated from an array of industry-leading minds from the Balearics and beyond, will be announced shortly. We look forward to welcoming you all to the first edition of The Balearic Superyacht Forum.

