Every year, the design community gathers at one of the epicentres of design excellence, Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, for London Design Week. And before the United Kingdom went into lockdown, the design community was able to gather together for an insight into the key design trends of the season, which this year, highlight a wonderful amalgamation of influences that are appearing en masse across various collections.

This season, the industry is championing creative excellence across the board including exquisite materials, couture detailing and dramatic use of texture. “A remarkable variety has emerged this season,” identifies Becky Metcalfe of Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, at the beginning of London Design Week. “All celebrating the importance of provenance, skill, craftmanship, and a move towards more informed choices.”

In the last two seasons, nature and all things biophilic have taken precedence, and it would seem that this still very much remains on trend, with a few subtle variations and differences emerging. “Connecting with nature brings balance and calm,” continues Metcalfe. “There is a preference for the exotic, and the idea that a garden is a paradise on earth.” A recurring theme in new collections, is birdlife. From Pierre Frey to Vaughan, winged accents are making their way into prominent collections.

As always, travel has been a huge inspiration this season, but there is one country that is standing head and shoulders above the rest. “Japanese culture has an incredible respect for craft and a deeply held reference to nature,” observes Metcalfe. Fabrics from Zimmer + Rohde and Kravet all pay tribute to this wonderful design culture. “Motifs seen on kimonos, as well as the pure aesthetic of Japan, is inspiring the design world,” adds Metcalfe.

Among what has been a period of digital overload, Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour has identified that more tactile materials are in evidence. It’s also a recurring theme that is mirrored in the superyacht industry, as more texture is making its way on board and the beach club interior has become increasingly popular. Trends in the design world include textured wallcoverings and thick brocades.

As expected, in this increasingly eco-conscious world, sustainable materials are becoming increasingly prominent. Across the board, alternative leathers and recyclable materials are upping the ante, and making their way into the luxury spotlight.

