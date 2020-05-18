From Friday 15 May, Spain has brought into law a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals from outside Spain, including yacht crew. This may be served on board, as long as this is confirmed by the captain or management of the vessel. Arrivals by air or sea must provide proof of address (or vessel) of where they will spend the quarantine period.

Upon arrival of a yacht from outside of Spain, time spent sailing/cruising non-stop before arrival counts towards time to be spent in quarantine. Port police in Mallorca tell us they will assess each case in isolation, making it impossible to have any certainty about how crew will be treated when wishing to embark or disembark a yacht. The decision to quarantine lies with the port police.

During the quarantine period, those in quarantine must remain in their home or accommodation, limiting their travel to shopping for food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities and visiting health centres, services and establishments. A mask must be worn at all times when travelling outside of quarantine.

While quarantining, crew are understandably not permitted to leave their place of quarantine except for emergencies and shopping for essentials, but police inform us that this applies to all yacht crew, irrespective of how long they have been in Mallorca. Furthermore, by law, crew may not come ashore for any reason other than to shop for essentials. The introduction last week, on 4 May, of daily exercise slots for the general population does not apply to yacht crew.

In other words, no provision is made for crew to exercise on shore in any way, at any time. The police accept that this is unworkable in practice and that enforcement would be up to individual officers, but it is important to note that this restriction exists.

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.