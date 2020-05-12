On 7 May, the Préfecture de Méditerranée signed a new decree and established new regulations for maritime navigation in south of France. From 11 May, all pleasure vessels with a French or foreign flag are now restricted to movement of up to 54nm from their home port of mooring, with no more than 10 passengers on board (not including the crew). The disembarkation of passengers ashore can be done in accordance with the regulations on land, or in case of an emergency. A foreign vessel coming from a port located outside of the Schengen region is forbidden from entering French territorial waters.

We will be required to send an email before departure and this can be done up to the day of departure, declaring departure date, time and the specific area you’re going to and return time with guest and crew list attached. These restrictions on movement of vessels are set to be in place until 2 June and are specific to Antibes and Galice ports. It is necessary to note that each port immigration office has its own procedure in place, and it is advisable to double-check requirements at each destination.



Entry into France from the EU, Schengen area and the UK via private aircraft will only be permitted for French residents and/or persons paying income tax in the country. For entry into France from the EU, Schengen area and the UK via commercial aircraft, the Official Travel Attestation is still controlling people arriving. This is still in place and will remain in place until the 2 June or until further notice. Travel for crewmembers with supporting documents is still permitted. Please note that all the crew who have been allowed to enter into France must be in possession of Seamans book.

Rules on international travel are not expected to change in May and borders will remain closed until further notice. The restrictions will be maintained until at least 15 June unless there are imperative reasons to travel, such as work or an urgent family reason. Contrary to an earlier statement that quarantine would not be necessary for people arriving in France from the EU, Schengen area and the UK, it is now possible that people entering France from certain EU countries or the UK could become subject to obligatory quarantine requirements.

From 11 May, confinement forms will no longer be necessary for travelling close to home but journeys of over 100km will only be authorised for ‘urgent family or for professional reasons’. There will be new attestations required for journeys of 100km or more from home as the crow flies. Transport between regions will be limited and the wearing of masks will be compulsory on public transport from 11 May. It will be possible to travel as far as you wish inside your own region, but you need to carry proof of address such as a utility bill. Breaching the rules will be subject to a €135 fine.



Individual sport is allowed and people will be able to go further than the former restriction of one kilometre from home, but no collective, indoor or contact sports will be allowed. Parks and gardens may re-open from 18 May and beaches, lakes and watersports centres will currently remain closed until 1 June.

Shops will be able to open following new guidelines and bars, cafes and restaurants may be able to open after 2 June – a review will be undertaken at the end of May. Gatherings of people must be avoided and limited to 10 people in both public and private spaces. The situation will be re-evaluated at the end of May in the hope of further relaxation of rules from 2 June.

