Maritime union Nautilus International is seeking support for a number of its members who are struggling to return home after learning that the vessel was due to cross a High-Risk Area. According to the union, the 76m M/Y Ebony Shine, currently anchored off Cape Verde, is due to transit the Gulf of Guinea on a heading for the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo.

Nautilus understands that Malabo cannot be reached from Cape Verde without transiting the High-Risk Area as designated by the UK's Warlike Operations Area Committee. As such, the terms within the seafarers' employment agreements allow the seafarers to be repatriated at the shipowner's cost.

“Seafarers have the right to refuse to sail into a High-Risk Area, and the union will support them in doing so,” explains Rachel Lynch, Nautilus’ strategic organiser. “It is irresponsible for yacht owners to unnecessarily move yachts outside of their relative safe havens at the best of times. However, at this time of a global pandemic, knowing that air routes and repatriation opportunities are limited, some might say it is reckless.”

According to Nautilus, the shipowner's representative has disputed the designation of Malabo as within a High-Risk Area and refused to repatriate the British crew on board. “We call on the Cape Verdean authorities and the British government to allow these Nautilus members to return to the UK without delay,” adds Lynch.

The Nautilus members on board are allegedly having difficulties gaining entry to Cape Verde, following the closure of the nation's sea borders in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Local authorities are yet to respond to requests for the crew to be able to self-isolate ashore until they can be repatriated.

The British Embassy in Lisbon has been contacted and has agreed to repatriate the seafarers but there is currently no opportunity for the seafarers to disembark the vessel due to the current situation. Nautilus has requested assistance from the International Transport Workers Federation and the British Government. The Department for Transport said it would investigate the Union's concerns.

