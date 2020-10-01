The JMS Yachting management team and the crew of 90m motoryacht DAR have announced the successful certification of the Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) list on board. The certificate was issued by Lloyd's Register under the authority of the Government of Cayman Islands.

As of 31 December 2020, the EU Ship Recycling Regulation requires that any ship of 500gt and above, of any flag calling at an EU port or anchorage, maintains a Certificate of Compliance (if EU flagged) or Statement of Compliance (if non-EU flagged) supplemented by a verified Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) on board.

This aims to regulate the ship-recycling industry to ensure that end-of-life vessels are dismantled safely, with minimum impact to human health and the environment. The Certificate of Compliance means, among other things, that the vessel shall only be sent to recycling facilities included in the European List of Ship Recycling Facilities at the end of its life.

The IHM then provides ship-specific information on the actual hazardous materials present on board in order to protect health and safety and to prevent environmental pollution at ship-recycling facilities. “It was a lot of work for such a large vessel, but I'm glad we delivered well ahead of the deadline,” commented Rob Pijper, operations director at JMS Yachting.

Many flag states have delegated the authority for the verification of compliance to their respective classification societies, such as Lloyd’s Register. But, with IHM compliance taking some time to achieve and only a matter of months left until the regulations come into force, there is growing concern that many superyachts are ill-prepared for the onset of these regulations.

