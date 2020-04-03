The Tuvalu Yacht Registry has devised a simple, fast and economic scheme for yachts affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic under the Blue Ensign flag.



Available to both private and commercial yachts of any size, including vessels which are yet to be delivered and those currently undergoing refits, the scheme allows yachts to be registered as ‘laid up’, incurring minimal costs with no requirements of surveys, and compliance with the usual in-service statutory legislation.



“All that the yacht owner, or representative has to do is request to go onto the scheme and change flags from whichever they have at the moment,” explains Jonathan Leach, yacht fleet manager at The Tuvalu Yacht Registry and Blue Ensign. “The registration is extremely fast, and there are no surveys required, nobody has to go to the boat, there is a very simple form to fill in, which we would normally fill in for the yacht owner/manager and leave a space to sign it.”





Under this new scheme, the yacht would be officially ‘Laid Up’, minimising obligations and costs as a result. “They get a certificate of registry, they get a radio licence, and that is it and that is all they need,” says Leach. “Everything else, including ISPS, MCA, ISM, MLC, Class are all in suspension, so they don’t have to do anything.”



Crewmembers have the option to stay on board under this scheme, but many will wish to go home, which they can do, in alignment with Minimum Safe Manning and basic caretaker manning requirements set out by the insurer.



The scheme is active as of now, and is designed to be as fast, simple, and easy as possible, also set at a very low cost,” adds Leach. “An example would be for yachts under 30 GT £2,500; and for yachts under 500GT £4,000, which includes the Radio Licence, and is for one year.”



Yachts that choose to register under Tuvalu can do so for one year or three years, but as Leach explains, when activity begins to normalise following the pandemic, people may wish to either stay on or return to their original flags. “As the status improves in three, four or five months, then they can either go back to their original flag and re-register with them, or stay with us and we will introduce the elements of the survey and phase them in.



“When the situation eases, the statutory surveys and certificates can be phased in as appropriate,” adds Leach. “Blue Ensign are the Recognised Organisation (R.O.) and Technical Department for the survey of Tuvalu yachts, with the Royal Tuvalu Yacht Club issuing the statutory certificates.”



As owners become increasingly concerned with the mounting costs and requirements, the Blue Ensign scheme is a lifeline. “Owners are all worried about what happens when they have missed their surveys, the crew have missed medicals and training, and all these things are racking up and they are pulling their hair out, and this is a solution.”



Ultimately, the yacht keeps its private or commercial status, but would not have the requirement of surveys and compliance with the usual in-service statutory legislation.

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, SuperyachtNews is dedicated to providing the superyacht industry with the most up to date and practical information available. If you have a piece of key advisory content that you would like to share with the market, please contact newsdesk@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.