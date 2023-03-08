YARE 2023 readies for launch The event is set to take place between the 15th and 17th of March…

From the 15th to the 17th of March 2023, the international b2b event YARE (Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience) will take place in Viareggio and Versilia. Organized by NAVIGO, a leading centre for innovation and development in the nautical sector, YARE is dedicated to the refit and yachting industry.

With an event spread across a large part of the territory, YARE brings together the entire nautical district and operators of the nautical sector focused on Superyachts. The event attracts participants from Livorno in Tuscany, passing through Viareggio, one of the major production centres, up to La Spezia in Liguria.

YARE offers many scheduled appointments with a focus on data and refit market trends, technical workshops, and face-to-face business meetings. This year, as usual, 100 Superyacht captains in the main categories of the 40/60m market will be hosted, with an increase in representation for over 50 meters. About 70% of the captains are non-Italian, with a delegation from the Hellenic Yachtmaster Club of Athens present. Most of the captains represent private shipowners, with a prevalence of motor yachts over sailing boats.

The captains will be the protagonists of the tour of the district, which includes various stops at both production and refit shipyards, and at product and service companies present in the area, including NCA Refit in La Spezia, San Lorenzo in Ameglia, Cantieri di Pisa, Seven Stars, and Leopard in Pisa, among others.

Many companies have confirmed their presence at YARE 2023, with about 70% international companies from Northern Europe and Mediterranean countries and 30% Italian. Some of the top leaders of the supply chain, including Lürssen, Astilleros de Mallorca, Giangrasso group, Cantieri Navali Tureddi, Overmarine with Mangusta Yachts, and Jotun, Vulkan, Castor Marine, Rolls Royce/MTU, Team Italia, Netinsat Catai, Coleiro Group of Companies, Akzo Nobel Coatings, Alma Management, Hill Robinson, and the French association Riviera Yachting Network, among others, will participate.

International marinas that have already joined include West Istanbul Marina, Marina Port Vell, and Cala del Forte. Among the service providers are BWA, RINA, Blue Water, and Vistra.

The event's international media partner, The Superyacht Group, will present data and trends of the production and refit market within The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition scheduled for Thursday 16 March at the Una Hotel in Lido di Camaiore. On Thursday 17 March, insights within the technical workshops on sustainability, management, and organization are scheduled, including the presentation by the Water Revolution Foundation of the YETI (Yacht Environmental Transparency Index) project dedicated to the effort to reduce the demand for energy, make systems and stimulate the reduction of the environmental impact in the Superyacht sector.

The heart of the event remains the "B2C Meet the Captain," business meetings between captains and companies. Among the side events are the RINA Captains' Awards in its third edition and the Passerelle Pitch with media partners including The Superyacht Group, Boat International, Yacht Harbour, and Yachting Pages.

YARE 2023 promises to be an incredible event that will bring together some of the biggest names in the yachting industry. The event will provide a unique opportunity for superyacht captains and companies to network, share knowledge, and showcase their latest innovations.

With a strong focus on data and trends in the refit and yachting industry, YARE 2023 will be an excellent platform for companies to showcase their latest products and services. From technical workshops to business meetings, the event offers a wealth of opportunities for participants to learn and connect.

As the demand for sustainable yachting continues to grow, YARE 2023 will also focus on sustainability and the environment. With the presentation of the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) project, the event aims to encourage the reduction of the environmental impact in the superyacht sector.

Profile links

YARE

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.