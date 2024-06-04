West Nautical acquires Storrar Marine The British brokerage will now lead the Tyneside-based marine service provider, now called Marine Chandlery…

Storrar Marine, now named Marine Chandlery, has made a return following its acquisition by Tyneside-based brokerage,West Nautical.

The new Marine Chandlery headquarters at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate will offer a blend of personalised in-person service and digital accessibility, catering to the diverse needs of boat owners across the region and further afield.

The West Nautical team has ambitions of streamlining the company’s offerings and services to ensure it meets the demands of yacht owners across the region and strengthens the local maritime community.

Geoff Moore, Managing Director of West Nautical, launched the firm in 2014 after a career at sea on both commercial ships and superyachts, growing it into a full-service superyacht company with head offices in Newcastle upon Tyne as well as international offices in more than five locations.

Moorer aims to establish Storarr Marine as the leading service provider in both inboard and outboard boats along with trailer servicing, with customer service and support at the forefront of its operations to ensure the needs of patrons within the local community continue to be met.

The business’s grand re-opening is on the weekend of 8 and 9 June.

