Virtual Focus Group: Icomia We speak to some of the top refit shipyards in Europe ahead of the release of The Superyacht Refit Report…

For our first instalment of our Virtual Focus Group series, our Business Editor Rory Jackson, speaks with Pierre-Francois of Monaco Marina, Daniele Di Giampaolo of Amico, Toby Allies of Pendennis and Rob Papworth of MB92 La Ciotat.

In this fifty minute long discussion the group discusses all things from current marketing strategies, to blue sky thinking about the future of refit shipyards. Our first virtual focus about the refit sector arrives in a timely fashion before the launch of The Superyacht Refit Report which will be available to download next week.

In the discussion Toby Allies highlighted some of the exciting prospects facing the refit sector, “What's exciting is all the new clients entering the market. We all have a role to play to make the industry attractive to people coming into it. And, there's more and more competition for quality trades entering the industry.” Papworth also talked about the recruitment process at Pendennis and how for every apprenticeship scheme offered, there are up to ten applicants. This is also a topic we discussed with Stephen Hills, CEO of Pendennis, in the article ‘The next generation’ in the upcoming Superyacht Refit Report.

As expected, sustainability was a major talking point. Pierre-Francois, of Monaco Marine displayed a sense of urgency when discussing both the climate crisis and the state of the supply chain. “We are starting to reach the capacity for production of natural materials.” Pierre-Francois explained how, “Everyone is struggling to buy wood, for example. Refitting and recycling an old boat is definitely the more sustainable option. The future is renovation.”

Daniele Di Giampaolo, of Amico & Co further explored the point by stating, "The most important thing is educating people without doing it in an improper way. At the end of the day the last call for what materials are going to be used on a superyacht comes down to the new-build shipyards, not the refit specialists."

As the conversation progressed, the group began to discuss new build shipyards who are currently gearing towards offering their clients the opportunity to return back for future refit work. The 360 degree life cycle plan is becoming increasingly popular amongst clients. With that being said, Rob Papworth, of MB92 La Ciotat, didn’t appear too worried about new build yards taking a share of the available refit work.

“15 years ago refit specialists were seen as second-class citizens in the superyacht industry. I think we should feel somewhat flattered at being treated as a like for like comparison with some of the new build yards.”

