With the countdown to this year’s edition of The Superyacht Forum beginning this week, The Superyacht Group would like to unveil an exciting new element to the event, with the official unveiling of the new One to One series.

Beginning with a special introductory discussion between the group’s Chairman Martin Redmayne and Editorial & Intelligence Director, William Mathieson, the One to One series will comprise candid one-on-one interviews with the industry’s most respected thought leaders and C-suite executives, as well as its future-thinkers and disrupters.

In the first One to One, which will be broadcast on Tuesday 23rd June, Redmayne and Mathieson will introduce the concept in full, including its modus operandi and schedule of programming.

This concept derives from the seismic changes the industry, and wider world has undergone this year. There has been a profound impact on the events calendar, and this has influenced our own decisions around the safe and successful delivery of The Superyacht Forum this year.

But here at The Superyacht Group we firmly believe that out of adversity arises opportunity, and that now is the time for the industry to embark upon a ‘Brave New World’, where we build a more robust market through the formulation of new practices, processes and initiatives.

From this concept, came the One to One concept – an opportunity to speak publicly, and with candour, with some of the industry’s brightest minds, from every sector, to chart a future where our market’s recovery is not just pronounced, but sustained for the long-term.

These Digital Dialogues will be short, sharp two-person interviews, lasting no more than 20 minutes, with some being published via SuperyachtNews, and some broadcast live, with invited attendees able to engage and interact with the speakers. As it builds, the entire archive will be available to view on SuperyachtFilms.

At the time of writing, 10 revered industry stakeholders have been invited to participate in the opening exchanges, but this project is inclusive and collective, and we want to garner the views of the broadest spectrum of thinkers possible.

So, if you have a clear vision for the future of our market, and would like to forecast a better way forward, please contact Research Editor, Clare Sidwell.

And don’t forget to visit SuperyachtNews from Tuesday 23rd June onwards, when this exciting project will begin.

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.