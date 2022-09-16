The MYS guest list of superyachts grows The Superyacht Agency breaks down the superyachts on display at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2022 …

With just days until the return of the Monaco Yacht Show, the attendees are finalising and the deck officers are making their passage plans back to port Hercule. Although the list is still growing, The Superyacht Agency has complied with the current superyacht guest list, displayed below.

Superyachts from 30m to 60m account for 77 per cent of the 30m+ fleet attending the MYS, with the 40m to 60m fleets making up 50 per cent. The 58m Royal Huisman Twizzle is the largest of the sailing yachts in 2022. Baltic Yachts continues its strong presence once again, with the iconic Pink Gin and the eye-catching new hybrid-powered Perserverence 1 both making an appearance. Still, once again the total number of sailing yachts is only 10 per cent of all 30m plus yachts on display.

The largest yacht remains the eagerly anticipated Ahpo from Lürssen. At 115m and 5,257 GT, it will cut an imposing figure on Quai Rainier III. Lürssen holds the top two spots this year in terms of LOA, with the legendary Tatoosh from Nobiskrug, launched in 2000, coming in third.

Feadships will amount to the most total LOA on display, with a strong presence of mid-range yachts on the second-hand market, the largest of which is the 65m Callisto. This is then followed by Damen Yachting, via the strong presence of a full range of Amels motor yachts. Lürssen, unsurprisingly, presents the most Gross Tonnage once again at the MYS.

The rumour mill is full overdrive, as always, in the final few days before the show. Long and busy seasons have left many yachts and owners unable to commit, and there are likely to be a few additions and subtractions to the pantheon of superyachts in 2022 before the last week of September.

The Superyacht Group will be there with a dynamic team from our Editorial, Commercial and Agency teams. As part of our anniversary celebrations, we will have a stand once again. Come see us at Dars Sud - Stand DS98 - Make sure to stop by The Superyacht Group stand to meet the team, and grab a drink and your special 30th-anniversary membership offer.

Image credit: Apho from Lürssen

