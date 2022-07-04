Marina d’Arechi signs agreement with P&O Marinas Dubai The Amalfi Coast marina expands its infrastructure and service offerings for summer 2022, as well as strengthening UAE partnership…

In a series of developments on the Amalfi Coast, Marina d’Arechi, Salerno port village, welcomes a new service company dedicated to superyachts. It will also see the development of a new helicopter pad and facility, as well as the announcement of a partnership agreement with P&O Marinas Dubai.

The new service company, MDA Yachting & Lifestyle is based in Monaco and aims to support visiting yachts, their crews and guests, during their stay in the region and beyond. General Manager Anna Cannavacciuolo comments:

"The goal is to be even closer to captains, owners, yacht and charter managers, agencies and service companies, to offer them qualified and personalized assistance that meets the highest international standards. With a green, modern and innovative infrastructure, we can accommodate any boat at any time of the year and in any weather. We have 50 berths for ships over 30 meters. 30 of which are for yachts between 50 and 100 meters in length. Our equipped shipyard area allows boat care even in the winter months and our team provides qualified assistance at moorings 24 hours a day.”

Marina d’Arechi finger dock and breakwater

“The market today requires a wide and personalised offer, which can respond to any specific request quickly and with certainty and with an even wider range of services. With MDA Yachting & Lifestyle we want to go in this direction, offering our guests and customers a single centre that collects and manages all of their requests," says Cannavacciuolo.

Located on the coast that unites Capri, the Amalfi Coast and Cilento, Marina d’Arechi is at the centre of a region that is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean cruising season. "MDA Yachting & lifestyle aims to take care of the free time of captains, crews and owners inside the marina, which offers lounge bars, restaurants, relaxation areas, green shuttles and outdoor sports," adds Cannavacciuolo.

Marina d’Arechi

Among the subsequent planned investments is the opening of a helipad for air taxi services from the nearby airports of Salerno and Naples and a new exclusive area dedicated to commercial activities. This helipad is scheduled to open in July 2022, to allow the landing and departure of helicopters directly at the marina, providing direct connections to the airports of Naples and Rome, as well as to the nearby islands of Capri and Ischia. "Marina d’Arechi, with the construction of this new exclusive infrastructure, meets the expectations of a very demanding clientele, used to reaching their boat in maximum comfort, privacy and speed", explains Cannavacciuolo.

Marina d’Arechi has also signed an agreement with P&O Marinas, the Dubai marinas network. The business collaboration is focused on their global hub, Mina Rashid Marina, Dubai. This agreement offers concessions guaranteed to yachts wishing to sail from Marina d’Arechi to Mina Rashid Marina and vice versa. "This agreement gives us the opportunity", concludes Cannavacciuolo, "to collaborate with one of the most renowned players on the world market, which has evidently recognized Marina d’Arechi as a valid and reliable interlocutor ".

