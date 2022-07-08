D-Marin aquires Punta Faro Marina D-Marin continues to expand its Mediterranean network, with Punta Faro Marina its first in Italy…

D-Marin, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Punta Faro Marina in Italy, its 16th marina. The transaction is the marina group’s first investment in the country, as it continues to expand its offering across the Mediterranean and Gulf regions. Punta Faro Marina is based in Lignano Sabbiadoro, near Venice, Italy. With 1200 berths, the marina is one of the largest marinas in the Northern Adriatic and is home to yachts of up to 40 metres.

Commenting on the acquisition, Oliver Dörschuck, CEO of D-Marin said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with such an impressive marina. Punta Faro is a welcome extension of our network, providing additional sailing destinations for both our new and existing clients, given our marinas in nearby Croatia. The addition of Punta Faro is our first step in growing our presence in Italy.”

Punta Faro Marina

Paola Piovesana, Director, at Punta Faro Marina added: “This is an exciting time for Punta Faro Marina and its customers as we join the well-established D-Marin network and align our offerings. Our customers will really benefit from being a part of this network of premium marinas and will enjoy the highest professional standards and the benefits of a company that is constantly striving to innovate and become the market leader in the marina industry.”

Punta Faro expands the D-Marin network to a collection of 16 marinas in six countries across the Mediterranean and Gulf regions. D-Marin offers marina management and marina development. Piovesana Holding S.r.l. was advised by law firm Gianni & Origoni and Bonamigo Studio Associato. D-Marin was advised by Latham & Watkins, PwC and Studio Legale Tributario Facchini Rossi Michelutti.

Profile links

D-Marin

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.